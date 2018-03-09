Android-x86 7.1-r1 Quietly Crept Out Last Month
9 March 2018
The Android-x86 port of the Android Open-Source Project for running on x86 Intel/AMD PCs and devices is now up to running on the "Nougat" code-base for its stable release.

Android-x86 developers had been testing their 7.1 base since last year while in February the Android-x86 7.1-r1 release surfaced as their first stable release. As of writing they haven't yet published any development snapshots of Android-x86 8 Oreo while upstream at Google they are now working on Android P.

The Android-x86 7.1 stable release has installation improvements around EFI and auto-installation, is updated to use the Linux 4.9.80 LTS kernel, adds a new HAL for IIO type sensors, the Ctrl-Alt-Del key sequence will now give a poweroff menu, and there are "a lot of bugs" that have been fixed.

Those wishing to learn more about Android-x86 7.1-r1 can do so at Android-x86.org.
