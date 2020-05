Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 28 May 2020 at 01:38 PM EDT. 1 Comment

Android Studio 4.0 is out today with this IDE bringing a number of improvements for developing Google Android apps.Android Studio 4.0 comes with a new motion editor, an upgraded layout inspector, enhancements to its built-in CPU profiler, smart editor features, Clangd support for C++ language analysis, new feature handling support, continued expansion of Kotlin support, and much more.

Learn more about the Android Studio 4.0 developer release on the Android Developers blog