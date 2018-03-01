Android Studio 3.1 Released With C++ Performance Profiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 26 March 2018 at 05:36 PM EDT. 2 Comments
A half-year after Android Studio 3.0, the Android Studio 3.1 integrated development environment for Android app developers is now available.

Today's Android Studio 3.1 release introduces a C++ performance profiler for trying to analyze CPU bottlenecks in application code. This C++ code profiling support complements their existing CPU profiling tools for Java and Kotlin. On the profiling front are also some network improvements with this release.

Android Studio 3.1 also adds lint checks for the Kotlin programming language, SQL code completion support, D8 is now the default Dex compiler, a new build output window, and other enhancements.


Android app developers can learn more about Android Studio 3.1 at the Android Developers' blog.
