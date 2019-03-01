Android Q Reaches Public Beta With Improved Privacy, Opus/AV1 Support, ANGLE On Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 13 March 2019 at 03:57 PM EDT. 5 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google today rolled out their first public beta/development release of the upcoming Android Q that will be formally released in the second half of 2019.

Android Q is introducing new privacy protections, new foldable screen support given the recent wave of foldable devices, the ability to share shortcuts, improved peer-to-peer/internet connectivity, new WiFi performance and low latency modes, support for the AV1 video codec, support for audio encoding using Opus, a native MIDI API, and other enhancements.

Exciting us on the technical front is support for ANGLE on Vulkan for devices supporting this high-performance graphics API. Google's ANGLE implementation allows for running OpenGL ES 2.0 atop Vulkan hard drivers while they are still working on OpenGL ES 3.0 mapping on top of Vulkan too. This should yield better performance for newer devices. Google is also aiming to make Vulkan 1.1 support a requirement for all 64-bit devices planning to run Android Q.

More details on the very exciting Android Q Beta changes via the Android developers' blog.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 73 Released With HDCP Policy Check, Layout Jank API
Google's GraphicsFuzz 1.2 Released With Support For Compute Shaders & More
Golang 1.12 Released With Opt-In TLS 1.3, Better Modules Support & Performance Work
Google's Chrome OS "Wilco" Driver Working Towards Mainline Linux
Chrome 73 Rolls Out Into Beta With Linux Improvements & More
Libvpx 1.8 Released With VP9 Encode Performance Improvements
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
Intel CPUs Reportedly Vulnerable To New "SPOILER" Speculative Attack
Linux 5.1 Continues The Years-Long Effort Preparing For Year 2038
Linux Kernel Finally Deprecating A.out Support
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel