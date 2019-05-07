Android Q's ANGLE Offering OpenGL ES On Top Of Vulkan 1.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 7 May 2019 at 03:37 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GOOGLE --
With the Google I/O conference happening this week, Android Q Beta 3 was released and it continues furthering along the company's Vulkan adoption.

As outlined back in March, Google has been working to make Vulkan a requirement for all Android Q 64-bit devices and those plans are indeed panning out -- and around Vulkan 1.1 rather than the older 1.0 specifications. For any 32-bit Android devices, Vulkan support will still be treated as optional but the vendors are encouraged to provide support for this high-performance graphics/compute API.

Also exciting is Google's ANGLE project maturing for offering OpenGL ES on top of Vulkan. With Android Q, vendors can optionally use ANGLE in place of any hardware OpenGL ES driver for offering a standard, vendor-independent GLES implementation that runs atop the Vulkan hardware driver.

Users on Android Q under the developer options will be able to select between ANGLE and native OpenGL driver support where available. More details on ANGLE via the documentation.

More details on the changes to find with Android Q Beta 3 can be found from today's blog post.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
There Are A Ton Of Interesting GSoC Projects This Year: Dav1d GPU Compute, Wayland, Rust
Chrome 75 Beta Released With Low-Latency Canvas Contexts, RTC Improvements
Chrome 74 Is Now Available Though Not Too Exciting For Linux Users
Google's Filament Real-Time PBR Engine Updated With New Features
Google Is Launching "Season of Docs" To Help Improve Open-Source Documentation
Chrome 74 Beta Released With CSS Media Query To Prefer Reduced Motion/Animations
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X