Google Officially Launches Android 9 "Pie" With Adaptive Battery, Slices

Google has formally unveiled "Android P" today as Android 9.0 "Pie" in continuing the trend of Android codenames being named after tasty desserts.Android 9 Pie is shipping today with Adaptive Battery support that uses machine learning to prioritize system resources, Slices for performing tasks outside of a full-screen app experience, App Actions as another machine learning feature, new system navigation, notification improvements, a text magnifier widget, biometric prompts, HTTPS is enforced by default, compiler-based security mitigations with LLVM for control flow integration, and various privacy improvements.Android 9 Pie also ships with support for HDR VP9 video, HEIF image compression, ART performance optimizations, Kotlin language optimizations, and Vulkan 1.1 support.Learn more about the plethora of improvements with Android 9 via the Android Developers blog