Google Officially Launches Android 9 "Pie" With Adaptive Battery, Slices
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 August 2018 at 01:39 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Google has formally unveiled "Android P" today as Android 9.0 "Pie" in continuing the trend of Android codenames being named after tasty desserts.

Android 9 Pie is shipping today with Adaptive Battery support that uses machine learning to prioritize system resources, Slices for performing tasks outside of a full-screen app experience, App Actions as another machine learning feature, new system navigation, notification improvements, a text magnifier widget, biometric prompts, HTTPS is enforced by default, compiler-based security mitigations with LLVM for control flow integration, and various privacy improvements.

Android 9 Pie also ships with support for HDR VP9 video, HEIF image compression, ART performance optimizations, Kotlin language optimizations, and Vulkan 1.1 support.

Learn more about the plethora of improvements with Android 9 via the Android Developers blog.
