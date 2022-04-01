Android 13 Beta 1 Released - Continues Focus On Privacy & Security
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 26 April 2022 at 01:50 PM EDT. 7 Comments
GOOGLE --
Google today announced the first public beta of Android 13.

Google in Android 13 development has continued to focus on "privacy and security" with new notification permissions, more granular permissions for media file access to limit to just images / video / audio types, better error reporting around key handling, and more.

Android 13 Beta 1 also has anticipatory audio routing support, Bluetooth LE audio, MIDI 2.0 over USB, new APIs, and more. This is just some of the new features coming with Android 13 later this year.

Today's Android 13 Beta 1 release is available for supported Google Pixel devices and the Android Emulator.


More details on today's Android 13 Beta 1 release via Android Developers' blog.
7 Comments
Related News
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
Chrome 101 Beta Introduces Priority Hints, FedCM API, CSS HWB Function
Chrome 100 Released With APIs For Multi-Screen Window Placement, Digital Goods
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
Chrome 100 In Beta With APIs For Digital Goods, Multi-Screen Window Placement
Chrome 99 Released With Canvas 2D Improvements, Other Developer Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download
SDL2 Reverts Its Wayland Preference - Goes Back To X11 Default
Proton 7.0-2 Released For Getting More Windows Games Running On Steam Play
Intel Publishes Open-Source PSE Firmware