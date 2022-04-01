Android 13 Beta 1 Released - Continues Focus On Privacy & Security

Google today announced the first public beta of Android 13.Google in Android 13 development has continued to focus on "privacy and security" with new notification permissions, more granular permissions for media file access to limit to just images / video / audio types, better error reporting around key handling, and more.Android 13 Beta 1 also has anticipatory audio routing support, Bluetooth LE audio, MIDI 2.0 over USB, new APIs, and more. This is just some of the new features coming with Android 13 later this year.Today's Android 13 Beta 1 release is available for supported Google Pixel devices and the Android Emulator.

More details on today's Android 13 Beta 1 release via Android Developers' blog