Android 12 Appears To Support Using WireGuard
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 13 October 2020 at 06:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WireGuard has long been available as an app on the Google Play store for those wishing to use this cross-platform, open-source secure VPN tunnel solution on Google's mobile operating system. But for Android 12 it appears there will be a form of official support.

With WireGuard 1.0 marked by the kernel module being upstreamed in Linux 5.6, it looks like Google is now more comfortable in shipping WireGuard for their Android kernel.

Merged today was the WireGuard secure network tunnel support into the kernel code-base for what will be Android 12. And in another commit it's enabled, "Add native kernel support for a sane VPN."

So come Android 12, it's looking like WireGuard will be in good standing without having to resort to the project's app-based support for this far superior solution to the likes of OpenVPN.

WireGuard is seeing broad support now by modern Linux distributions thanks to the kernel module being mainlined and via WireGuard.com are also builds for Windows, macOS, iOS, and other Linux configurations.
