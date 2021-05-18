Android 12 Beta Published With Performance Enhancements, Overhauled UI
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 18 May 2021 at 03:27 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Google used their Google I/O conference today to introduce the first beta of the upcoming Android 12 mobile operating system.

Android 12 brings big changes to the user interface, continued performance enhancements, and even more privacy improvements. Some of the specific work to find in today's Android 12 Beta include:

- A new UI for Android that has been described as "the most significant UI update to Android yet" using a new design language called Material You.

- Redesigned widgets can also be found in the Android 12 Beta.

- Smoother audio transitions.

- Faster performance and reducing the CPU time needed for core system services by about 22%. Power efficiency of Android 12 is also better than prior releases.

- Continued enhancements around privacy handling and making more private by default decisions. Specifically there is work on application hibernation, nearby device permissions, a new "approximate location" option for location services, and more.

Monthly betas of Android 12 are expected over the coming months while the official Android 12 release should occur later in the calendar year.

More details on today's inaugural Android 12 beta via the Android Developers' blog.
