Android 12 Now Available From The Android Open-Source Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 October 2021 at 03:00 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Google announced today that Android 12 is now officially available from the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The Android 12 sources have been pushed out to AOSP in officially releasing this newest version of Android. Android 12 features a new user-interface with redesigned widgets and other graphical enhancements, more efficient system performance, more responsive notifications, faster machine learning performance, various privacy enhancements, AVIF image support, a variety of new developer APIs, and many other enhancements throughout the mobile stack.


More details on the Android 12 release and the AOSP availability via the Android Developers' blog.
4 Comments
