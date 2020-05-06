Android 11 Aiming For Release In Q3
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 6 May 2020 at 03:31 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GOOGLE --
Android 11 Developer Previews have been available since February in bringing new 5G APIs, updated Neural Network APIs, privacy and security improvements, HDMI low-latency mode support, and many other additions. Google is now preparing the transition to Android 11 betas and ultimately to have this next mobile operating system release ready to roar by Q3.

A fourth developer preview was issued today while in early June will begin the series of beta releases. Following a third beta in August, the release candidates will begin for final testing. At this stage Google is aiming to have Android 11 ready for its final release in the third quarter of this year.

More details on the forthcoming Android 11 beta releases via the Android Developer Blog.
