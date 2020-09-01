Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 8 September 2020 at 03:32 PM EDT. 10 Comments
Google engineers today celebrating pushing the Android 11 sources to the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) as part of the official Android 11 release.

Android 11 is now officially released via the Android Open-Source Project. Android 11 brings various communication improvements, better device controls, support for one-time application permissions, greater control over background location access, and various other privacy improvements. Android 11 is also rounded out by having better 5G connectivity support, call screening support, new NDK APIs for native image decoding, Variable Refresh Rate support, and more.


In addition to the AOSP push, Android 11 is rolling out today for select Pixel / OnePlus / Xiaomi / OPPO / realme phones.

More details on the Android Developers' Blog.
