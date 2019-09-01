Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 3 September 2019 at 01:35 PM EDT. 6 Comments
Google has officially released Android 10 today, what formerly was known as "Android Q" during development.

Android 10 is a big update with improved privacy controls, a proper dark theme, Opus audio support, AV1 video codec support, a native MIDI API, ART optimizations, foldable screen support, and a wide variety of other additions and improvements.

Android 10 also features "Vulkan everywhere" with Vulkan 1.1 driver support now a requirement for all 64-bit Android 10+ devices. Android 10 also brings an updated ANGLE with it now implementing OpenGL ES on top of Vulkan 1.1.

Also exciting on the technical front with Android 10 is the Adiantum encryption support.


See the lengthy write-up on the Android Developers Blog that goes into much more detail on the many new features with Android 10 and screenshots.
6 Comments

