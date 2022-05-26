AmpereOne Announced As Ampere's In-House AArch64 Cloud Native Processor Design
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 26 May 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT.
ARM --
Last year Ampere Computing announced they were designing their own in-house AArch64 server/cloud processor cores to succeed their current Ampere Altra / Ampere Altra Max processors leveraging Arm Neoverse N1 cores. The company announced today that their first in-house cloud native processor core designs will be marketed under the AmpereOne branding.

AmpereOne is the first Ampere-designed core rather than relying on Arm's reference designs. Ampere Computing reaffirmed AmpereOne as being a 5nm TSMC processor, PCIe Gen5 support, and DDR5 memory support.

The AmpereOne branding isn't too surprising as last year Ampere-1 was added to GCC as a new compiler target. Recently Ampere-1 was added to LLVM/Clang too but at the time wasn't clear if "Ampere-1" was part of their new branding or just a placeholder until their formal name of their in-house processor core design was announced.


AmpereOne is currently sampling to multiple customers while the formal launch is expected later in the year.

