Ampere Computing + Packet Roll Out eMAG To The Public Cloud - 32 Cores For $1 Per Hour

Ampere Computing and Packet announced on Thursday that eMAG servers will now be available through this public cloud/server provider. The initial configuration allows for 32 Arm cores at 3.3GHz and 128GB of RAM and 480GB of SSD storage for just $1 USD per hour on-demand access. I have run some initial benchmarks from this new compute instance for those interested.
Packet's new instance type is the "c2.large.arm" that is backed by the Ampere eMAG platform with offering 32 ARMv8 cores at 3.3GHz, 128GB of RAM, 480GB SSD, and dual 10 Gbps network connections for just $1.00 USD per hour at the on-demand pricing. More details can be found via Ampere's announcement.
Debian 9, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS are the current operating system options for this Ampere instance type.
With having an Ampere eMAG 32-core server in our labs (more benchmarks from that are coming as soon as time allows) and having great success with that, I decided to try out Packet's new eMAG "cloud" instance.
Given the short time since yesterday's announcement, here are just some basic numbers for now while more will be on the way, including to the Arm processor options in other public clouds like Amazon EC2 with their Graviton processors. For rough comparisons you can also see some of our other Packet benchmarks from a few months ago using various Xeon and EPYC instance types.
You can see these standalone benchmark results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. If you want to see how your own cloud/servers/whatever compare to this instance type, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1903295-HV-C2LARGEAR95.
Those wanting to try out the Ampere eMAG public access can do so at Packet.com.
