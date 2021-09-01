Ampere Computing Steps Up With Monthly Open-Source Firmware Releases
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 October 2021 at 03:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
We have covered previously how Ampere Computing has been working on open-source firmware for their Ampere Altra processors and their reference server designs while now they are stepping up to the plate and committing to a monthly release cycle for their open-source firmware.

Ampere has already proven themselves as the most capable AArch64 server vendor to date and with their new Ampere Altra Max at 128 cores per socket showing they can compete with the latest offerings from AMD and Intel for highly scalable workloads. They are also now making inroads on their open-source firmware strategy.


The company wrote on their blog, "Ampere is committed to supporting open-source firmware on its platforms. Open-source firmware is critical to the datacenter ecosystem and future innovation. Our customers require these solutions to work seamlessly on their platforms...We have established a monthly release cycle, which enables a rich set of features for Ampere Altra on the Mt. Jade platform as well as Ampere’s Altra Max SOC."

With that they also published a whitepaper outlining their open-source firmware support via TianoCore/EDK, LinuxBoot, OpenBMC, and OpenOCD. They cite their open-source code around the firmware for Ampere Altra and Mount Jade that has already been available publicly while now is set to see a monthly release cycle to see more rigorous updates and we'll see what more they may have in store for open-source firmware moving forward. For many years we have been eager to see more open-source firmware on modern hardware platforms and great to see steps by major server vendors shifting in that direction thanks to increasing industry demand around security and transparency.
Add A Comment
Related News
Asahi Linux On The Apple M1: "Usable As A Basic Linux Desktop" Sans GPU Acceleration
Initial Linux Kernel Patches Posted For The Fairphone 4
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
MediaTek Hoping To Bring nanoMIPS Support Upstream Into GCC
"panel-edp" Driver On Its Way To Linux 5.16 To Make For Less Hard-Coded eDP Panel Configs
Linux 5.16 To Support Sensor Readings On More ASUS Motherboards
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
Bcachefs Merges Support For Btrfs-Like Snapshots