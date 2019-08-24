Ampere Computing Is Keeping Close Track Of The Linux Performance For Their ARM Servers

Hardware vendor Ampere Computing with their impressive ARM servers is doing a great job on closely following their hardware's Linux performance as part of a rigorous continuous testing regiment or ensuring quality, compatibility, and stability while being fully-automated.
Ampere Computing's Travis Lazar talked at this week's Linux Foundation events in San Diego over the importance of continuous regression testing for software and hardware development by talking about their internal workflow and software in place. Their internal system is the "Totally Automated Regression System" or TARS for short. TARS makes use of various open-source components including the Phoronix Test Suite and its vast collection of benchmarks for providing comprehensive test coverage plus Ampere's own "extensions" to the Phoronix Test Suite. TARS also incorporates the provisioning/configuration responsibilities as well as analysis of the data.
Those interested in learning more how a modern ARM server vendor tests Linux for performance and stability can find the PDF slide deck that covers some of the information though unfortunately no video recording is available for going through the presentation in full.
Somewhat off topic, but now with the busy summer hardware launch season slowing down, hopefully in the coming weeks I'll be back around with some fresh Linux benchmarks of the Ampere eMAG server for a current look at its capabilities on the latest distributions.
2 Comments