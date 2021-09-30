Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 30 September 2021 at 05:55 AM EDT. 6 Comments
ARM --
From our Ampere Altra Max M128-30 Linux performance preview earlier this week, one of the questions a number of readers were wondering about and a question I also still had open was on the Altra Max pricing... I've now received the current price list and actually comes in much lower than expected for a 128-core CPU in 2021.

The Ampere Altra Max M128-30 with 128 physical (N1) cores was offering great performance against Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" in workloads that can efficiently scale out to 128 or 256 threads (in 2P configuration) and are well optimized for AArch64. More tests are on the way while now having the current price list in hand as of today and rather surprised how competitive it is on that front.


The Ampere Altra Max M128-30 is listed for $5,800 USD. That flagship Ampere processor is listed well below the current top-end Intel and AMD CPUs. The M128-30 was easily competing with the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 which carries a customer recommended price of $8099.00. Meanwhile the current AMD EPYC 7763 pricing is up around $8,600 USD, which was in competitive dance with the M128-30 in being a 64c/128t design.


This pricing is better positioned than where I would have expected and will make for interesting performance-per-dollar metrics in the next round of benchmarking.

The Ampere Altra Q80-30 as their former (non-Max) flagship is now priced at $3,950.

At the the lower end of the spectrum the introductory Ampere Altra Q32-17 goes for $800 USD.
6 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA Jetson TX2 NX + Other ARM Platforms Now Supported By Linux 5.15
Arm Posts New GCC Compiler Patches Due To New Vulnerability Affecting ARMv8-M TrustZone
Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15
Arm Mali "Valhall" Reverse-Engineering Started
New Arm Hardware Support In Linux 5.14 From Raspberry Pi 400 To Qualcomm Auto Bits
ACPI CPPC CPUFreq Will Try Frequency Invariance Again For Linux 5.14
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Shifting To "Upstream First" Linux Kernel Approach For Android Features
Facebook Has Been Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance
Firefox 92 vs. Chrome 94 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Epic Games Announces Easy Anti-Cheat For Linux - Including Wine/Proton
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Lennart: Linux Comes Up Short Around Disk Encryption, Authenticated Boot Security
BPF-Based Linux Firewall "bpfilter" Shows Impressive Performance Potential
BattlEye To Support Valve's Steam Deck / Proton