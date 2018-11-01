Ampere eMAG Tuning For The GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 November 2018
GNU
A revised patch was posted on Tuesday for adding ARMv8 tuning support for Ampere Computing's eMAG platform.

Ampere eMAG is the very compelling ARM 64-bit server platform we began benchmarking last month. With up to 32 cores and up to 3.3GHz turbo clock frequencies, it's quite a speedy ARM server platform. But with some GCC tuning can perhaps be even more competitive.

The patch adds the "emag" target for tuning and adds its tuning values to the table.

There are no included benchmark results, but likely once the patch has merged I'll get to a fresh compiler comparison on this 32-core eMAG server.
