Amlogic Video Decode Driver Revised A Ninth Time In Pursuit Of The Linux Kernel

Going back to last year we've been watching the progress of an open-source Amlogic video decode driver for the likes of the Amlogic GXBB/GXL/GXM chipsets. That driver has yet to be mainlined but is now up to its ninth round of public review.
Maxime Jourdan of BayLibre continues work on this Amlogic video decoder which at present is still just supporting MPEG-1/MPEG-2 formats but with plans for MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, and even VP9 in the future.
This ninth round of work includes more fixes and code clean-ups of this video decode driver. Activity does seem to be settling down, so perhaps with the upcoming Linux 5.3 cycle we'll finally see this latest video decode driver merged.
Those interested in learning more can do so from this patch series.
