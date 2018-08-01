Amlogic Video Decode Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
2 September 2018
In addition to the embedded Linux experts at Bootlin having worked on the Allwinner VPU open-source support this summer they have also been developing an Amlogic video decode driver for the Linux kernel.

This open-source video decode driver is currently for the Amlogic GXBB/GXL/GXM chips and supports MPEG-1 and MPEG-2 video decoding at this initial stage. They have support in future patches to bring support for MJPEG, MPEG-4, H.264, and HEVC video formats. Supported by the hardware but might come in the future to this driver is VC-1 and VP9 video decoding too.

This just shy of three thousand lines of code kernel driver at this stage was tested against FFmpeg when using its VL42 M2M interface.

Those making use of Amlogic embedded hardware on Linux can learn more about this early Meson VDEC driver via this patch series.
