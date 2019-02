Amazon Adds RISC-V Support To FreeRTOS

Amazon AWS has added support for the RISC-V open-source processor architecture to their FreeRTOS kernel.Amazon has maintained their own version of FreeRTOS, the MIT-licensed real-time operating system designed for embedded devices that works with dozens of micro-controller platforms, where they have supported OTA updates, WiFi, Bluetooth LE, and other features. The latest feature addition to Amazon FreeRTOS is RISC-V support.Jeff Barr of Amazon Web Services announced today they have brought RISC-V (both RV32I and RV64I versions) to FreeRTOS while talking up this royalty-free processor ISA in the process. This enablement includes support for the QEMU emulator for the SiFive HiFive board, Renode emulator, and OpenISA VEGAboard.More details via the AWS blog . More details on the Amazon FreeRTOS efforts via GitHub and aws.amazon.com It will certainly be interesting to see what Amazon does with RISC-V moving forward... Especially if they end up spinning their own RISC-V chips like they have begun doing with 64-bit ARM and their Graviton CPUs . It will be really interesting if in the future they offer RISC-V access via the EC2 cloud for lower-cost access to enable greater RISC-V software development by the masses. It's certainly tantalizing as well to see the growing number of organizations large and small getting behind RISC-V.