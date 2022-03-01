Amazon Officially Launches Luna In The US - Limited Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 March 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. 9 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
After announcing Amazon Luna back in 2020 as their cloud gaming service, today Amazon officially rolled it out to all US users. With this launch also comes a limited, rotating selection of games free to Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Luna is the company's cloud gaming service akin to Google Stadia and others. Some games are available free to Amazon Prime members and rotates out on a monthly basis - this month includes games like Devil May Cry 5 and Observer. Besides desktop web browsers, Luna can be used from iPhone and Android devices. Aside from the free channel to Amazon Prime members, Luna+ costs $5.99 per month or the family channel at $2.99 per month.

Those interested in learning more about the formal launch of Amazon Luna in the US can see the AmazonLuna.Blog.

Amazon Luna does leverage Linux for their cloud services and was hiring last year for DXVK, Mesa, and Proton developers.

When trying Amazon Luna today on my Fedora Workstation desktop...


It was a no-go with Firefox on Linux when trying Amazon Luna and complained of an unsupported OS...


Amazon Luna with Google Chrome on Linux did work, however, it was not officially supported.

Learn more about Luna at Amazon.com (affiliate link should you choose to make any purchases).
9 Comments
Related News
Unreal Engine 5 Preview 1 Released With Rendering Improvements & More
X.Org vs. (X)Wayland Gaming Performance For NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon On Ubuntu 22.04
Lutris 0.5.10 Beta Linux Game Manager Adds New Features
Nintendo Wii U Linux Support Discussed - But Lacks GPU, Broken Multi-Core, USB Issue
FEX-Emu Is Working On Speedy x86/x86_64 Games Support On AArch64, Including Proton
Open 3D Game Engine 2111.2 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement