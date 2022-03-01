Amazon Officially Launches Luna In The US - Limited Linux Support

After announcing Amazon Luna back in 2020 as their cloud gaming service, today Amazon officially rolled it out to all US users. With this launch also comes a limited, rotating selection of games free to Amazon Prime members.
Amazon Luna is the company's cloud gaming service akin to Google Stadia and others. Some games are available free to Amazon Prime members and rotates out on a monthly basis - this month includes games like Devil May Cry 5 and Observer. Besides desktop web browsers, Luna can be used from iPhone and Android devices. Aside from the free channel to Amazon Prime members, Luna+ costs $5.99 per month or the family channel at $2.99 per month.
Those interested in learning more about the formal launch of Amazon Luna in the US can see the AmazonLuna.Blog.
Amazon Luna does leverage Linux for their cloud services and was hiring last year for DXVK, Mesa, and Proton developers.
When trying Amazon Luna today on my Fedora Workstation desktop...
It was a no-go with Firefox on Linux when trying Amazon Luna and complained of an unsupported OS...
Amazon Luna with Google Chrome on Linux did work, however, it was not officially supported.
