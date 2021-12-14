Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 December 2021 at 03:22 PM EST.
Amazon has passed along word that they are hiring for Linux gaming engineers that are experienced in the likes of Valve's DXVK and Proton efforts as well as being experienced with the Mesa open-source graphics drivers, Vulkan, and more.

As part of the work on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, the company has put out job openings of great match to our audience... An Amazon engineer did confirm that this indeed is for genuine Linux gaming engineers.

The job postings also provide interesting detail of their work, "this role involves working with Proton - a compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux using Wine. Luna is committed to working with the open source community around Proton. This role will commit code to open source projects such as Proton and Wine in pursuit of running games in a stable and performant manner." It's great to see that it will apparently be focused on upstreaming contributions as well rather than just a private repository at Amazon. In turn these upstream improvements will trickle down to conventional Linux gamers not using Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service and benefit the entire ecosystem.


There are software development engineer (another) and senior software engineer jobs open for working on Luna by way of Wine/Proton, DXVK, Mesa, and similar open-source components.


Anazon is looking for candidates with multi-year experience and having done work on graphics/GPU programming previously, among other areas. Amazon Luna was introduced in late 2020 as their cloud gaming platform. Currently Luna is available in early access form to US gamers. Amazon has worked with Ubisoft in part on Luna games and Ubisoft is hiring for Linux as well though likely not related given the Ubisoft ad is looking for Google Compute experience rather than the Amazon/AWS cloud.

For US early access, Amazon Luna+ is currently oriced at $5.99 USD per month for access to titles like GRID and Metro Exodus. Luna+ allows for two devices at a time and 1080p/60FPS quality. There is also the Ubisoft+ level that costs $17.99 USD per month for access to Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed, and other Ubisoft titles. Amazon also offers a Luna "Family Channel" for $2.99 USD per month with various kid friendly games.
