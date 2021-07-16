Amazon's DAMON Might Finally Be Ready For Upstreaming Into The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 July 2021 at 05:37 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
At the start of 2020 Amazon engineers sent out a "request for comments" around DAMON as a new kernel feature to monitor data accesses and can be used for purposes like analyzing over-committed memory use, debugging, and other optimizations. DAMON has now seen thirty-four revisions to the patches but it looks like it could finally be in a state for mainlining in the Linux kernel.

Sent out this morning were the DAMON v34 patches that are re-based on the Linux 5.14-rc1 state as found in the memory management development tree. At this stage the DAMON code itself isn't seeing much churn.

Most importantly about the v34 patches is that all the patches have at least one reviewed-by or acknowledged-by tag on each patch. As such, SeongJae Park who has been sending out the patches is hoping now DAMON can be considered for merging into the kernel's -mm (memory management) tree. In turn this would make DAMON land for Linux 5.15 if it's indeed deemed acceptable at this stage.

Building off of DAMON, Amazon engineers are already working on additional functionality like DAMON-based proactive memory reclamation.

As for the current overall impact of using DAMON, per the patch series:
DAMON is lightweight. It increases system memory usage by 0.39% and slows target workloads down by 1.16%.

DAMON is accurate and useful for memory management optimizations. An experimental DAMON-based operation scheme for THP, namely 'ethp', removes 76.15% of THP memory overheads while preserving 51.25% of THP speedup. Another experimental DAMON-based 'proactive reclamation' implementation, 'prcl', reduces 93.38% of residential sets and 23.63% of system memory footprint while incurring only 1.22% runtime overhead in the best case (parsec3/freqmine).

More details on the current DAMON implementation for Linux via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Graphics Driver Changes Begin Queuing For Linux 5.15
Memory Folios Updated A 14th Time For Improving Linux Memory Management
Display Stream Compression Prepped For Qualcomm's MSM DRM Driver
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
Memory Folios Being Sought For Linux 5.15
Process_Reap Syscall Proposed For Linux To More Quickly Reclaim Memory Under Pressure
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
"le9" Strives To Make Linux Very Usable On Systems With Small Amounts Of RAM
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Microsoft's Internal Linux Distribution "CBL-Mariner" Continues Maturing
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games