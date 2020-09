Amazon's Bottlerocket Hits GA As Linux Distribution Optimized For Containers

Earlier this year Amazon announced Bottlerocket as a Linux distribution for running containers . This week Bottlerocket crossed the general availability milestone.Bottlerocket from Amazon Web Services is a Linux distribution optimized for running containers with an emphasis on security, operations, and manageability. Bottlerocket is open-source and available via GitHub . A lot of Bottlerocket's own tooling is written using the Rust programming language.Besides highly leveraging the Rust programming language, Bottlerocket makes use of eBPF, the dm-verity target, SELinux, and other recent innovations around Linux security and scalability.Those wanting to learn more about Bottlerocket as Amazon's latest Linux distribution can see this AWS blog post . Bottlerocket can be deployed in the EC2 cloud and elsewhere. The Bottlerocket OS is optimized for Kubernetes and supports both x86_64 and AArch64 CPU architectures.