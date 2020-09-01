Amazon's Bottlerocket Hits GA As Linux Distribution Optimized For Containers
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 1 September 2020 at 04:25 PM EDT.
Earlier this year Amazon announced Bottlerocket as a Linux distribution for running containers. This week Bottlerocket crossed the general availability milestone.

Bottlerocket from Amazon Web Services is a Linux distribution optimized for running containers with an emphasis on security, operations, and manageability. Bottlerocket is open-source and available via GitHub. A lot of Bottlerocket's own tooling is written using the Rust programming language.

Besides highly leveraging the Rust programming language, Bottlerocket makes use of eBPF, the dm-verity target, SELinux, and other recent innovations around Linux security and scalability.

Those wanting to learn more about Bottlerocket as Amazon's latest Linux distribution can see this AWS blog post. Bottlerocket can be deployed in the EC2 cloud and elsewhere. The Bottlerocket OS is optimized for Kubernetes and supports both x86_64 and AArch64 CPU architectures.
