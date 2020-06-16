Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Amazon's AWS has today introduced the smallest member of the "Snow" family for migrating data into/out-of the cloud.

AWS Snowcone is this new edge computing device measuring in at 9 x 6 x 3 inches and providing 8TB of local physical storage. The TPM-backed device has two CPU cores, 4GB of RAM, wired and wireless connectivity, and is built physically well for fitting well into various edge computing environments. Snowcone like the rest of the AWS Snow hardware is intended to provide local storage on the edge when migrating data into and out of the AWS cloud environment.


More details on the AWS Snowcone device via the AWS blog.
