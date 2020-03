Amazon AWS Launches Linux-Based Bottlerocket For Hosting Containers

The newest open-source project out of Amazon Web Services is Bottlerocket, a Linux-based operating system designed for hosting containers and largely written in Rust code.AWS open-sourced Bottlerocket today as an open-source operating system for container hostings. Bottlerocket is a stripped-down Linux OS that supports Docker images and other OCI-supported platforms. Bottlerocket relies upon an image model rather than a package update system. Bottlerocket also makes some other interesting design choices like using DM-VERITY with a predominantly read-only file-system. They also disable SSH and shell support to the OS itself in the name of security, among other measures.Amazon introduced Bottlerocket today on aws.amazon.com . Their tailoring to this OS is mostly done in Rust code and is open-source with it being developed on GitHub . This OS for hosting containers while open-source does look to be primarily focused on running within Amazon's cloud infrastructure.