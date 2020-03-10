Amazon AWS Launches Linux-Based Bottlerocket For Hosting Containers
The newest open-source project out of Amazon Web Services is Bottlerocket, a Linux-based operating system designed for hosting containers and largely written in Rust code.

AWS open-sourced Bottlerocket today as an open-source operating system for container hostings. Bottlerocket is a stripped-down Linux OS that supports Docker images and other OCI-supported platforms. Bottlerocket relies upon an image model rather than a package update system. Bottlerocket also makes some other interesting design choices like using DM-VERITY with a predominantly read-only file-system. They also disable SSH and shell support to the OS itself in the name of security, among other measures.

Amazon introduced Bottlerocket today on aws.amazon.com. Their tailoring to this OS is mostly done in Rust code and is open-source with it being developed on GitHub. This OS for hosting containers while open-source does look to be primarily focused on running within Amazon's cloud infrastructure.
