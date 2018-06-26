Alpine Linux 3.8 Released With ARM64 Raspberry Pi Support, Netboot On All Architectures
26 June 2018
Alpine Linux 3.8.0 was released today as the newest installment of this lightweight, security-oriented Linux distribution that is especially popular for containers/Docker use.

Alpine Linux 3.8 continues its use of musl libc and BusyBox, among other changes that make it more unique than many other Linux distributions out there. With Alpine Linux 3.8 they are using the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel, PHP 7.2, Node.js 8.11, Golang 1.10, and many other key package updates.

On the ARM front, Alpine Linux 3.8 now offers an ARM64/AArch64 Raspberry Pi image and it also has official support for the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.

Alpine Linux 3.8 also now supports network booting (netboot) on all architectures, offers an ISO image for s390x KVM installation, and drops support for the hardened unofficial GrSecurity kernel image.

More details on Alpine 3.8 via AlpineLinux.org.
