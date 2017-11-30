Alpine Linux 3.7 Brings EFI Support, Installer Option For GRUB
Ending out November is a new release of Alpine Linux, the distribution that prides itself as being small, simple, and secure with using the musl libc and Busybox.

Alpine Linux 3.7.0 is today's new release and its major new features are supporting EFI as well as its installer now supporting the installation of the GRUB bootloader. Yeah, most other Linux distributions have supported EFI as well as the GRUB boot-loader for quite a while, but for Alpine's niche, it's now taking them on.

Alpine Linux 3.7 has also switched to using GCC 6.4 as its base compiler as well as support for LLVM 5.0 and Go 1.9. There is also Go 1.9, Node.js 8.9, Perl 5.26, PostgreSQL 10, and Rust 1.22 as other notable additions/updates.

More details on Alpine Linux 3.7 can be found at AlpineLinux.org.
