Alpine Linux 3.11 Introduces KDE/GNOME Desktop Support, Raspberry Pi 4 Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 December 2019 at 12:24 PM EST. 3 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Alpine Linux is a distribution that prides itself on being "small, simple and secure" with being a lightweight distribution built off Musl libc and Busybox and popular for use within containers. But with today's Alpine Linux 3.11 release they are seemingly pursuing desktop Linux support.

With Alpine Linux 3.11 is support for running the KDE and GNOME desktops on the distribution. Beyond that, Alpine Linux 3.11 has support for Vulkan and even support for the DXVK translation layer that is used for Linux gaming.

There is also Rustlang support now available with Alpine Linux 3.11, Linux 5.4 LTS is the kernel version being used, GCC 9.2 is the default compiler, the latest Busybox and musl libc are present, and a wealth of other package updates.

Alpine Linux 3.11 also adds Raspberry Pi 4 support both for the AArch64 and ARMv7 32-bit builds.

More details on this surprisingly big update for Alpine Linux 3.11 via AlpineLinux.org. Looks like I'll be firing up some Alpine Linux desktop benchmarks shortly.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint 19.3 "Tricia" Released With Better HiDPI Support, App Changes
FreeDOS 1.3 RC2 Released With "Live CD" Support
BeOS-Inspired Haiku Continues Working On 64-bit ARM, Other Hardware Improvements
Linux Mint 19.3 Enters Beta With HiDPI Support Finally Nearing Completion, New Default Apps
OmniOS Updated With Latest Intel Microcode, Better LX Zones Support For Newer Distros
Genode OS Framework 19.11 Brings Initial Block Device Encryption Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build
GNOME 3.36 Bringing Better Multi-GPU Handling With Switcheroo-Control, NVIDIA Support
GNOME Shell 3.35.2 Begins Launching Spawned Processes Within Systemd Scopes