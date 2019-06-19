Alpine Linux 3.10 is out today as the newest feature release for this lightweight, security-minded Linux distribution built atop Musl libc and Busybox while catering being quite popular in the container crowd.
Alpine Linux 3.10 brings support for the Pine64LTS, serial and Ethernet support for Arm boards, Intel IWD as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant, Ceph support, and LightDM display manager support.
Alpine Linux 3.10 is running off the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, GCC 8.3 compiler, Busybox 1.30, Musl libc 1.1.22, and a variety of other package updates.
More details on Alpine Linux 3.10 via AlpineLinux.org.
