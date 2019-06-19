Alpine Linux 3.10 Brings Support For Intel's IWD, Better Arm Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 June 2019 at 02:43 PM EDT. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Alpine Linux 3.10 is out today as the newest feature release for this lightweight, security-minded Linux distribution built atop Musl libc and Busybox while catering being quite popular in the container crowd.

Alpine Linux 3.10 brings support for the Pine64LTS, serial and Ethernet support for Arm boards, Intel IWD as an alternative to WPA_Supplicant, Ceph support, and LightDM display manager support.

Alpine Linux 3.10 is running off the Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, GCC 8.3 compiler, Busybox 1.30, Musl libc 1.1.22, and a variety of other package updates.

More details on Alpine Linux 3.10 via AlpineLinux.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
EndeavourOS Is Hoping To Be The Successor To Antergos - Convenient To Use Arch Linux
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Released With AMD Zen Optimized Option, Toolchain Updates
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Haiku Continues Seeing A Lot Of Driver Fixes, New Malloc & Now Built By GCC 8
Mageia 7 Release Candidate Ships With Linux 5.1 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.15.4, Mesa 19.1
Genode OS 19.05 Adds 64-bit ARM, Uses C++17 By Default
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
Systemd Is Now Seeing Continuous Fuzzing By Fuzzit
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 Brings Many Fixes, Linux 5.2 Compatibility Bits