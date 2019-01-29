The Alpine Linux distribution that is lightweight and security focused and based on Busybox and musl libc is out with their version 3.9.0 feature release. The latest improvements to this operating system continue with a focus of Alpine being used within containers and other lightweight use-cases.
New to Alpine 3.9 is support for the ARMv7 architecture, they have moved back from LibreSSL to upstream OpenSSL, the Modloop option is now enabled by default, and there is better GRUB boot-loader integration.
Alpine 3.9 pulls in the Linux 4.19 stable kernel, uses GCC 8.2 as the default system compiler, and relies upon Busybox 1.29 and musl libc 1.1.20.
Those wanting to learn more about Alpine 3.9 can do so at AlpineLinux.org.
