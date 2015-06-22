RHEL-Based AlmaLinux Announces "ALBS" Access For Its Public Build System

AlmaLinux today made public ALBS, the AlmaLinux Build System used to construct the recent releases of AlmaLinux 8.6 and AlmaLinux 9.0 across all supported architectures.AlmaLinux making public its build system is intended to drive greater transparency into the project for finding out more details on package builds as well as what's being built at the moment, build logs, and more. The AlmaLinux developers hope that opening up ALBS will also drive greater collaboration and contributions from the community using this RHEL-based operating system.



AlmaLinux ALBS workflow.

The ALBS code is available from GitHub while beginning today they are allowing anonymous, read-only access to their actual deployed build system. The public access to their live AlmaLinux build system is available from build.almalinux.org . This is used across their supported CPU architectures of x86_64, AArch64, PowerPC PPC64LE, and IBM s390x.



build.almalinux.org

AlmaLinux also announced today they are working on adding SBOM support for package builds via CodeNotary integration and an RBAC system for enabling more maintainers and contributors to access their build system for building packages. They hope to have both of those items completed in July. Meanwhile further out AlmaLinux's ALBS they are looking at COPR support, automating VM and container image building/publishing, and organization/SIG namespaces within the build system.