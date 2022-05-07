AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta Available For Testing

Those with extra time on their hands this weekend can try out the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta as the newest version of this completely free enterprise Linux distribution built off the RHEL sources.
AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta tracks the latest changes found within upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6. Red Hat released the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Beta at the end of March with web console administration support for Stratis Storage, pass-through device support also within that Cockpit web console, new RHEL configuration roles, and a variety of other improvements. As such given the nature of this community-focused enterprise Linux distribution, the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta changes are the same:
The AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta contains web console enhancements and some brand new System Roles to to make system administration simpler. Security updates include upstream versions for the SCAP Security Guide, OpenSCAP and other packages among other improvements.
Downloads and to learn more about the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta via AlmaLinux.org.
Last month AlmaLinux also released the AlmaLinux 9 Beta with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 quickly approaching.
