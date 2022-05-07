AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 May 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Those with extra time on their hands this weekend can try out the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta as the newest version of this completely free enterprise Linux distribution built off the RHEL sources.

AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta tracks the latest changes found within upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6. Red Hat released the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Beta at the end of March with web console administration support for Stratis Storage, pass-through device support also within that Cockpit web console, new RHEL configuration roles, and a variety of other improvements. As such given the nature of this community-focused enterprise Linux distribution, the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta changes are the same:
The AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta contains web console enhancements and some brand new System Roles to to make system administration simpler. Security updates include upstream versions for the SCAP Security Guide, OpenSCAP and other packages among other improvements.

Downloads and to learn more about the AlmaLinux 8.6 Beta via AlmaLinux.org.

Last month AlmaLinux also released the AlmaLinux 9 Beta with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 quickly approaching.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Sculpt OS 22.04 Brings New Drivers, Service-Level Sandboxing
Rust-Written Redox OS 0.7 Released With New Bootloader, RedoxFS Goes CoW
Yocto 4.0 Released For Embedded/IoT Linux Software Stack
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 22.04
AlmaLinux 9 Beta Released For Testing As No-Cost RHEL9 Alternative
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The NTFS Linux Driver Situation
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
Rust-Written Redox OS 0.7 Released With New Bootloader, RedoxFS Goes CoW
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Mesa Can Now Be Built With Select Video Codecs Disabled For Software Patent Concerns
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness