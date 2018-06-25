Allwinner Releases New User-Space OpenGL Mali Binary Blobs

Last year Allwinner began making OpenGL user-space binaries more readily available for Linux systems in cooperation with Free Electrons (now Bootlin), A new set of OpenGL binaries has now been released that includes Wayland support.
The binaries that debuted last year allowed these user-space blobs to work with the mainline Linux kernel and to provide OpenGL acceleration for Allwinner SoCs utilizing ARM Mali graphics. The support was for X11 and FBDEV environments.
This week Allwinner has made available new Mali binary drivers that continue to support X11 and FBDEV but now should also work with Wayland. Additionally there are ARM 64-bit (ARMv8 / AArch64) binaries too rather than just ARM 32-bit that was previously the case. These binary blobs continue to work with a mainline kernel.
More details on these new driver binaries can be found via Bootlin. It's a far cry from being open-source OpenGL support, but at least for those not minding some binary user-space components, OpenGL acceleration can be had on the Allwinner boards with a GNU/Linux setup and now even with Wayland.
