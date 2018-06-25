Allwinner Releases New User-Space OpenGL Mali Binary Blobs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 June 2018 at 04:07 PM EDT. 3 Comments
HARDWARE --
Last year Allwinner began making OpenGL user-space binaries more readily available for Linux systems in cooperation with Free Electrons (now Bootlin), A new set of OpenGL binaries has now been released that includes Wayland support.

The binaries that debuted last year allowed these user-space blobs to work with the mainline Linux kernel and to provide OpenGL acceleration for Allwinner SoCs utilizing ARM Mali graphics. The support was for X11 and FBDEV environments.

This week Allwinner has made available new Mali binary drivers that continue to support X11 and FBDEV but now should also work with Wayland. Additionally there are ARM 64-bit (ARMv8 / AArch64) binaries too rather than just ARM 32-bit that was previously the case. These binary blobs continue to work with a mainline kernel.

More details on these new driver binaries can be found via Bootlin. It's a far cry from being open-source OpenGL support, but at least for those not minding some binary user-space components, OpenGL acceleration can be had on the Allwinner boards with a GNU/Linux setup and now even with Wayland.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Equus WHITEBOX OPEN: A Line Of Coreboot/LinuxBoot-Ready Xeon Scalable Servers
Purism's Librem 5 To Rely On Secondary Processor For Binary Blobs
RISC-V Changes Merged For Linux 4.18, Early Perf Subsystem Work
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Librem 5 Continues Working On Its Wayland Software Stack, Testing Vibration Motors, Chargers
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
GNU FreeDink - One Of The Few Fully Free Software Games - Now Runs On The Web
Rust 1.27 Released With SIMD Improvements