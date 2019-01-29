Initial Allwinner H6 Video Decode Support Posted For The Cedrus VPU Driver

Patches were posted on Monday wiring up support for the Allwinner H6 SoC within the Cedrus VPU driver for open-source video decode support.
The Cedrus video decode driver was initially merged into the staging area with Linux 4.20, but has continued advancing since. After picking up H5 and A64 SoC support in the Linux 5.0 kernel, the latest target is on getting the H6 working.
The Allwinner H6 is based on a quad-core Cortex-A53 design and Mali-T720 GPU, while from the video decode side it supports 4K and 1080p encoding of all major formats. The H6 does add 10-bit HEVC decoding and some other new video decode features, but that isn't yet exposed by the Cedrus driver rather just bringing the support up to par with currently supported Allwinner chips.
The six patches are good enough to start with just a few dozen lines of code. The Allwinner H6 is used by the likes of the Orange Pi One Plus and Orange Pi Lite 2, among other devices and SBCs.
Add A Comment