Merged last month for the Linux 4.20 kernel was The Cedrus VPU driver for Allwinner SoCs that was developed by Bootlin. Initially the video format supported with this kernel is MPEG-2, but H.264 and H.265 support is moving closer to mainline too.
Bootlin's Paul Kocialkowski shared an update on the state of the Allwinner VPU support. There are patches still under review for H.264 and H.265 hardware video decoding. Hopefully we'll see these patches merged for the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle so the Cedrus VPU driver becomes usable for more than just MPEG-2.
Additionally, the Bootlin developers are also working on tiled YUV format support as well as support for the Allwinner A64 and H5 SoCs with this VPU driver.
More details on the current state of this crowdfunded VPU driver via the Bootlin blog.
Add A Comment