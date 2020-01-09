Bootlin Wraps Up Feature Development On The Allwinner Cedrus VPU Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 9 January 2020 at 04:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
While the Allwinner VPU "Cedrus" video decode driver is a wonderful success of open-source third-party work expanding Linux's multimedia hardware acceleration capabilities, consulting firm Bootlin who spearheaded this driver is for now at least is ending feature development on this driver.

The talented folks at Bootlin who specialize in embedded Linux development had been working on this Linux kernel driver developed independent of Allwinner but for their VPU hardware. This was made possible via crowd-funding for improving the hardware-accelerated video decoding potential in particular for Allwinner SoCs.

From this crowdfunding they achieved their goals of upstreaming the driver, supporting MPEG-2 / H.264 / H.264 decode, VA-API support in user-space, and working for all the relevant SoCs.

The Cedrus driver is in great shape with the mainline kernel though now at least from the Bootlin side they are putting their work into maintenance mode. The crowdfunded work is over so unless customers come up with specific engagements to continue work on the driver, feature work is over.

Among other features that could still be added are H.264 encoding, high-profile H.264 decode, and support for additional video codecs. More details on the Bootlin blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
MPV 0.31 Video Player Adds Pseudo Client Side Decorations, Wayland Improvements
A Look At How Some Video Encoders Saw Their Performance Shift This Year With SVT AV1/VP9 Ascending
Rav1e 0.2 Rust AV1 Encoder Released With 40~70% Improvements Over Previous Release
Rav1e Achieves Another ~20% Speed-Up For Rust-Based AV1 Video Encoding
Ardour Digital Audio Workstation Finally Adds Native MP3 Importing Support
Rav1e Picks Up More Speed Optimizations For Rust-Written AV1 Encoding
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork