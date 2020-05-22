Allwinner Preparing Their A100 SoC Support For The Upstream Linux Kernel

Allwinner Tech has prepared their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the A100 SoC. The A100 SoC is one of their newest tablet-focused SoCs moving forward.
The Allwinner A100 is based on the Cortex-A53 paired with PowerVR graphics. This low~mid-range SoC is decent and better than some past Allwinner SoCs but not as interesting as the also recently announced Allwinner A200 in a big.LITTLE design and with much more exciting features.
The patches add the necessary clock and pinctrl changes along with the new DeviceTree. There is also support for the Allwinner Perf1 reference board. The patches themselves aren't too exciting either given the mature Allwinner Linux support largely thanks to the SunXI community and the Cortex A53 Linux support long being settled.
