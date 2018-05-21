All Systems Go! 2018 Conference Announced For The End Of September
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 21 May 2018 at 03:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
Lennart Poettering has announced the call for presentations of this year's All Systems Go! conference, what was born out of the earlier systemd.conf conference.

All Systems Go! remains a technical conference not limited to systemd but to other system technologies like containers, infrastructure tech. (e)BPF, IoT and embedded, image delivery, low-level desktop technologies, networking, tracing and performance measuring, IPC/RPC systems, and security and sandboxing.

All Systems Go! 2018 is taking place from 28 to 30 of September in the wonderful city of Berlin, Germany.

The call for presentations for this year's event will be open until 30 July. More details on Lennart's blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
IWOCL OpenCL 2018 Videos Start Appearing Online
Embedded Linux Conference 2018 Wraps Up In Portland
WineConf 2018 Is Happening In The Hague, Celebrating 25 Years Of Wine
A Recap Of The Many Interesting Presentations At FOSDEM 2018
Jon Masters On Understanding Spectre & Meltdown CPU Vulnerabilities
FOSDEM 2018 Is This Weekend In Brussels
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Raptor Launching Talos II Lite POWER9 Computer System At A Lower Cost
AMD Publishes Open-Source Driver Support For Vega 20
0 A.D. Alpha 23 Released As One Of The Leading Open-Source Games