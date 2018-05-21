All Systems Go! 2018 Conference Announced For The End Of September

Lennart Poettering has announced the call for presentations of this year's All Systems Go! conference, what was born out of the earlier systemd.conf conference.
All Systems Go! remains a technical conference not limited to systemd but to other system technologies like containers, infrastructure tech. (e)BPF, IoT and embedded, image delivery, low-level desktop technologies, networking, tracing and performance measuring, IPC/RPC systems, and security and sandboxing.
All Systems Go! 2018 is taking place from 28 to 30 of September in the wonderful city of Berlin, Germany.
The call for presentations for this year's event will be open until 30 July. More details on Lennart's blog.
