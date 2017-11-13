We Are Likely To See More Vulkan Driver Fixes From Feral
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 November 2017 at 05:54 AM EST.
Feral developer Alex Smith is requesting commit rights to the Mesa code-base.

Alex Smith is the developer at the Linux/macOS game porting company Feral Interactive who previously worked on AMD_shader_info for RADV, various Vulkan driver bug fixes, and other RADV updates as well as some minor work too for the Intel ANV driver.

After working on these Mesa patches for months, Alex Smith is now looking to obtain commit rights to the Mesa repository himself and using his Feral address rather than relying upon other Mesa contributors to merge his patches.

Over the weekend he filed for commit rights to Mesa in the name of "mostly intend to provide fixes for Vulkan drivers."

This is good to see Feral's continued interest in bringing up the Vulkan Linux drivers where needed. Given their recent Linux game port of F1 2017 requiring Vulkan exclusively and Smith not mentioning OpenGL drivers, it's increasingly likely more of their future Linux game ports will probably be Vulkan exclusives.
