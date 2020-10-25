Alder Lake Support Published For The Open-Source Intel Compute Stack

This past week Intel began adding Alder Lake support to their Linux graphics driver and that also continued on the compute side with the Intel Compute-Runtime receiving initial support for Alder Lake S "ADLS" too.
The open-source Intel Compute-Runtime that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for Intel graphics hardware on Linux merged their initial Alder Lake code this week. But given that Alder Lake is still using Gen12-LP graphics like Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake, the enablement isn't too great but just some basic modifications and tweaks while largely leveraging the existing Gen12 paths, just as we've seen with the kernel DRM driver, etc.
The Alder Lake support for the open-source Intel Compute-Runtime was merged under "opensource ADLS."
With Alder Lake not expected to be released until at least H2'2021, there still is plenty of time for this support to get squared away throughout the Linux stack into released versions. Intel's Compute-Runtime usually sees new tagged versions on a weekly/bi-weekly basis so that compute support will be out there quickly while the all important kernel support should be there with Linux 5.11 in early 2021.
Most interesting with Alder Lake is the hybrid architecture comprised of Golden Cove and Gracemont cores. Gen12/Xe Graphics are great but before ADLS is Rocket Lake at the end of Q1'2021 also with the same graphics.
In case you missed it from Friday, with Tiger Lake see our Intel Xe Graphics' Incredible Performance Uplift From OpenCL To oneAPI Level Zero To Vulkan for an idea of Gen12-LP expectations.
