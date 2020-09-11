KDE Launches Developer Platform Website, Other Progress During Akademy
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 September 2020 at 06:48 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Akademy 2020 took place virtually this week as the annual gathering of KDE developers.

For those interested in the virtual Akademy 2020 there is the conference site. But even with this virtual KDE developer meet-up all week, a lot of development work progressed.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap highlighting:

- KDE has launched a developer website at develop.kde.org to help developers get involved and creating applications that jive well with KDE Plasma.

- KDE Plasma now allows setting a lower charge limit than 100% for batteries allowing this capability.

- The text view in Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-using programs will now respect the system wide color sceheme.

- "Large and complicated" QML apps should see much better speed and responsiveness with KDE Frameworks 5.75. This speed-up was made by changing the DBus connection handling.

- Many bug fixes to Konsole, Dolphin, and other KDE programs.

More details on this week's efforts via Nate's blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
KDE Starts September With Faster Konsole Launching, Dolphin Thumbnail Generation
KDE Plasma 5.20 Will Alert You If Your Disk Is Failing
KDE Apps Now Remember Their Window Positions When Closed & Re-Launched
KDE Plasma 5.20 Seeing More System Settings Work, KDE-Inhibit Helper
KDE Ships 20.08 Application Updates
More Wayland Fixes Pile On For KDE Plasma 5.20
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Machine Check Banks To Double With Future AMD CPUs
Chrome 86 Beta Enables Native File-System API By Default, WebCodecs Added