KDE Launches Developer Platform Website, Other Progress During Akademy

Akademy 2020 took place virtually this week as the annual gathering of KDE developers.
For those interested in the virtual Akademy 2020 there is the conference site. But even with this virtual KDE developer meet-up all week, a lot of development work progressed.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap highlighting:
- KDE has launched a developer website at develop.kde.org to help developers get involved and creating applications that jive well with KDE Plasma.
- KDE Plasma now allows setting a lower charge limit than 100% for batteries allowing this capability.
- The text view in Kate, KDevelop, and other KTextEditor-using programs will now respect the system wide color sceheme.
- "Large and complicated" QML apps should see much better speed and responsiveness with KDE Frameworks 5.75. This speed-up was made by changing the DBus connection handling.
- Many bug fixes to Konsole, Dolphin, and other KDE programs.
More details on this week's efforts via Nate's blog.
