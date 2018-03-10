Airtop2 Inferno Fanless PC Advances With "Natural Airflow" To Cool Core i7 + GTX 1080
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 March 2018 at 07:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
A few weeks back many of you were excited by the prospects of the Airtop2 Inferno PC that is a completely fanless PC with up to a Core i7 CPU and GTX 1080 GPU. This well-built, industrial-grade computer with CompuLab's custom-engineered natural airflow technology is now a step closer to the market.

While finishing up the Fitlet2 Linux mini PC tests this week for the Apollo Lake powered system, I noticed CompuLab put on KickStarter its much bigger brother, the Airtop2 Inferno.

The Airtop2 Inferno is completely fanless thanks to the natural airflow design similar to the original Airtop we previously tested while being compact with just occupying 11 liters of space. The dimensions on this gaming PC come in at 30 x 15 x 25 cm.


CompuLab offers the Airtop2 (non-Inferno) with a non-gaming focus but Xeon CPU options and more for professional/enterprise applications, outside of the Inferno-branded Kickstarter campaign.

The Airtop2 Inferno can get a bit pricy considering all the engineering that went into this PC. The barebone model with a Core i7 7700K but without a GPU/RAM/storage is $1,599 USD while for getting the specially equipped GTX 1080 included ups the price to $2,480 but still without RAM/storage. At $2,999 USD is where they are offering a complete system.

Those wanting to learn more about the Airtop2 Inferno can do so now via Kickstarter.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Work Is Underway On Assembler, Shader Support For Chai Open-Source Mali GPU Driver
Arctic's Accelero Twin Turbo III Works Well For Polaris GPU Cooling
AI-Powered / Machine Learning Linux Performance Tuning Is Now A Thing
Airtop2 Inferno Offers i7-7700K + GeForce GTX 1080 While Being Fanless
HDCP Content Protection Support Called For Integration In DRM-Next / Linux 4.17
Raspberry Pi VC4 Working On Polishing KMS Support, Continued VC5 Progress
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Enters Its Feature Freeze
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
The Linux Kernel Prepares To Be Further Locked Down When Under UEFI Secure Boot
Lumina Desktop 2.0 Is A Big Overhaul, Fully Leveraging QML
AMDGPU 18.0 X.Org Driver Released