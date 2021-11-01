David Airlie Hacking On Intel Vulkan Video Decode, Crocus Gallium3D VA-API
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 November 2021 at 05:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Red Hat's David Airlie has been working on early support for Vulkan Video API support with Mesa's Radeon "RADV" driver while the past week he spent time working on similar treatment for Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver and also resurrecting some unfinished VA-API video acceleration code he was working on for the Intel Crocus Gallium3D driver.

Airlie was able to make some progress getting Intel Vulkan Video API acceleration working for the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver. With H.264 video decoding he is seeing some success now but still battling issues.

In the process of working on Intel Vulkan Video for ANV, he also dug up some VA-API Gallium3D video acceleration code he previously was working on for the "Crocus" Gallium3D driver that supports i965 through Haswell generations of Intel graphics.

He still needs to clean-up the Intel Vulkan Video code but in the next week or so he hopes to tackle that as well as work on possible code sharing with his RADV Vulkan Video implementation and seeing about a possible path toward ultimately upstreaming this code. He also hasn't yet worked on the H.265 extensions but only H.264 while still waiting on any Vulkan extensions to be published around VP9 and AV1.

See Airlie's blog for more details on the Intel video acceleration hacking. So far on Linux only the NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver supports the early Vulkan Video acceleration extensions but will be interesting to see if this Mesa work comes out ahead of AMD's proprietary drivers or Intel's Windows driver supporting this cross-platform video acceleration interface.
Add A Comment
Related News
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
Intel Updates Alder Lake Tuning For GCC, Reaffirms No Official AVX-512
More Of Intel's CXL Enablement Code Arrives For Linux 5.16
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Intel AMX Support Lands For Linux 5.16
Intel Announces New Developer Zone To Showcase Their Wide Array Of Software
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine