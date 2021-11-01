David Airlie Hacking On Intel Vulkan Video Decode, Crocus Gallium3D VA-API

Red Hat's David Airlie has been working on early support for Vulkan Video API support with Mesa's Radeon "RADV" driver while the past week he spent time working on similar treatment for Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver and also resurrecting some unfinished VA-API video acceleration code he was working on for the Intel Crocus Gallium3D driver.
Airlie was able to make some progress getting Intel Vulkan Video API acceleration working for the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver. With H.264 video decoding he is seeing some success now but still battling issues.
In the process of working on Intel Vulkan Video for ANV, he also dug up some VA-API Gallium3D video acceleration code he previously was working on for the "Crocus" Gallium3D driver that supports i965 through Haswell generations of Intel graphics.
He still needs to clean-up the Intel Vulkan Video code but in the next week or so he hopes to tackle that as well as work on possible code sharing with his RADV Vulkan Video implementation and seeing about a possible path toward ultimately upstreaming this code. He also hasn't yet worked on the H.265 extensions but only H.264 while still waiting on any Vulkan extensions to be published around VP9 and AV1.
See Airlie's blog for more details on the Intel video acceleration hacking. So far on Linux only the NVIDIA Vulkan beta driver supports the early Vulkan Video acceleration extensions but will be interesting to see if this Mesa work comes out ahead of AMD's proprietary drivers or Intel's Windows driver supporting this cross-platform video acceleration interface.
