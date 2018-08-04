Adreno A6xx Gallium3D Support Coming Together
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 August 2018 at 09:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
For the past number of months there's been Adreno A600 series support coming together within the MSM DRM kernel driver in large part thanks to Qualcomm / Code Aurora contributing code themselves. Quietly coming together as well is the A6xx Gallium3D support for allowing OpenGL acceleration.

When it comes to the latest-generation Adreno A6xx hardware, most of the open-source talk has been on the MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver front but it's great to see the Gallium3D/OpenGL driver support being pieced together too. A Phoronix reader pointed out that this work is being staged via this wip/a6xx branch.

A lot of the commits are done by Rob Clark, the Freedreno project founder who began reverse-engineering Adreno graphics and is currently employed by Red Hat. But what makes this more interesting as well is Kristian Høgsberg is involved and in fact it's his Mesa work-in-progress Git branch.

Kristian Høgsberg of DRI2 and Wayland fame is working on the Adreno 600 series Gallium3D support. Kristian has been employed by Google the past several years working on Chrome graphics but it seems now is at least semi-involved in the Freedreno A6xx support. The code commits he are making to this open-source Qualcomm 3D driver are also with his Chromium.org work address.

This Freedreno A6xx support is making good progress but didn't make it in time for mainlining with Mesa 18.2.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
EGL Device Support Coming Together For Mesa
Mesa 18.2 Branched, Mesa 18.3 Enters Development
Collabora's Work On KMS_SWRAST For Android Graphics Fallback
ASTC Gallium Bits Land, VirGL Already Hits OpenGL 4.3 + GLES 3.2
Mesa's VirGL Now Has OpenGL 4.2 Support To Offer Guest VMs
All Gallium3D Drivers Getting ASTC Compression Support, RadeonSI Hits OpenGL ES 3.2
Popular News This Week
GCC's Conversion To Git Is Still Turning Out To Be A Massive Headache
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Released
ReactOS Is Now Able To Boot From Btrfs
NetSpectre Vulnerability Can Reveal Arbitrary Memory Over Network
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Available With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression