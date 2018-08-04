Adreno A6xx Gallium3D Support Coming Together

For the past number of months there's been Adreno A600 series support coming together within the MSM DRM kernel driver in large part thanks to Qualcomm / Code Aurora contributing code themselves. Quietly coming together as well is the A6xx Gallium3D support for allowing OpenGL acceleration.
When it comes to the latest-generation Adreno A6xx hardware, most of the open-source talk has been on the MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver front but it's great to see the Gallium3D/OpenGL driver support being pieced together too. A Phoronix reader pointed out that this work is being staged via this wip/a6xx branch.
A lot of the commits are done by Rob Clark, the Freedreno project founder who began reverse-engineering Adreno graphics and is currently employed by Red Hat. But what makes this more interesting as well is Kristian Høgsberg is involved and in fact it's his Mesa work-in-progress Git branch.
Kristian Høgsberg of DRI2 and Wayland fame is working on the Adreno 600 series Gallium3D support. Kristian has been employed by Google the past several years working on Chrome graphics but it seems now is at least semi-involved in the Freedreno A6xx support. The code commits he are making to this open-source Qualcomm 3D driver are also with his Chromium.org work address.
This Freedreno A6xx support is making good progress but didn't make it in time for mainlining with Mesa 18.2.
