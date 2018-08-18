With the Adreno 600 series support going into Linux 4.19 for the kernel bits, the user-space OpenGL driver support for the latest-generation Qualcomm graphics has now been merged into Mesa.
Kristian Høgsberg Kristensen of Google's Chrome OS graphics team (yes, Kristian of Wayland and DRI2 fame) has been working on the Gallium3D support for the Adreno 600 series hardware along with Freedreno founder Rob Clark. This A6xx support is being tacked onto the existing Freedreno Gallium3D driver and amounts to just over six thousand lines of new code. Keep in mind this A6xx Freedreno back-end must also be used with the supported MSM DRM driver in the Linux 4.19+ kernel.
The commit notes that currently the Adreno 600 series on this open-source OpenGL driver is accomplishing about 98% conformance for the OpenGL ES 2.0 tests. Besides needing to finish up those remaining bits, performance tuning and other feature work also needs to be done. But at least this is enough now to have basic OpenGL working for the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs with what will be Linux 4.19 and Mesa 18.3.
Adreno 600 series graphics range from the Adreno 605 in the Snapdragon 460 up through the Adreno 640 in the high-end Snapdragon 855 or the Adreno 630 in the Snapdragon 845/850.
