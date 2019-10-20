MSM+Freedreno Driver Stack Adding Support For The Adreno 510 GPU

While the MSM+Freedreno open-source graphics driver stack already supports the Adreno 500 and 600 series, one of the GPUs not seeing support until now was the basic Adreno 510. Kernel patches are pending for A510 enablement while the Mesa support was already merged.
The Adreno 510 is the graphics processor within the Snapdragon 650, 652, and 653 models and used in lower-end devices. With the kernel and Mesa patches, the Adreno 510 is now working on the likes of the Sony Xperia X and X Compact smartphones.
Within Mesa is just a one-liner needed for enabling the Adreno 510 support thanks to the rest of the 500 series already being supported.
Meanwhile for the kernel is a set of 7 patches for bringing up the MSM8956 and Adreno 510 hardware. Due to the timing of that, the Adreno 510 kernel bits are likely to come for the Linux 5.5 kernel merge window.
The MSM+Freedreno driver stack continues to be one of the most promising open-source Arm graphics driver stacks thanks to the continued involvement of Google.
