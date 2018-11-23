Patches Surface In 2018 For Upstream Adreno 200 Series Support In MSM DRM Driver

A set of patches posted today enable support in the upstream open-source Freedreno-aligned MSM DRM driver to support the original Qualcomm Adreno 200 series. That was the first Adreno series offering a programmable function pipeline and clock speeds up to 133MHz.
As a flasback to the past, the Adreno 200 series were fabbed on a 45nm process, the Adreno 200 clocked up to just 133Mhz while the higher-end models could reach 245~400MHz, and barely got by with OpenGL ES 2.0. The Adreno 200 chips were used by the likes of the Snapdragon S1, S2, and S3 series as well as when during the early days were used by the Freescale i.MX51/i.MX53 SoCs.
With patches posted for review, A2xx GPU support is being added to the MSM DRM driver. It's just several hundred lines of code getting things going. Tested hardware so far has been with i.MX51 SoCs as well as the MSM8060 "Tenderloin".
So should you still be running with old Adreno A2xx hardware, the MSM DRM driver support upstream appears to finally be coming along. There is already a2xx support in Freedreno Gallium3D but hasn't been supported with the MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver.
