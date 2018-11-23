Patches Surface In 2018 For Upstream Adreno 200 Series Support In MSM DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 November 2018 at 06:19 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
A set of patches posted today enable support in the upstream open-source Freedreno-aligned MSM DRM driver to support the original Qualcomm Adreno 200 series. That was the first Adreno series offering a programmable function pipeline and clock speeds up to 133MHz.

As a flasback to the past, the Adreno 200 series were fabbed on a 45nm process, the Adreno 200 clocked up to just 133Mhz while the higher-end models could reach 245~400MHz, and barely got by with OpenGL ES 2.0. The Adreno 200 chips were used by the likes of the Snapdragon S1, S2, and S3 series as well as when during the early days were used by the Freescale i.MX51/i.MX53 SoCs.

With patches posted for review, A2xx GPU support is being added to the MSM DRM driver. It's just several hundred lines of code getting things going. Tested hardware so far has been with i.MX51 SoCs as well as the MSM8060 "Tenderloin".

So should you still be running with old Adreno A2xx hardware, the MSM DRM driver support upstream appears to finally be coming along. There is already a2xx support in Freedreno Gallium3D but hasn't been supported with the MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Cougar 700K Gaming Keyboard Support Coming To Linux 4.21
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
It Looks Like The Raptor Blackbird Open-Source Motherboard Will Sell For Just Under $900
POWER On-Chip Controller Driver Coming For Linux 4.21
Purism Still Working On Librem 5 Developer Kits, Delayed To December
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon